Check Out FFXIV Endwalker's New Glamour And Gear For All Jobs

During the latest Live Letter from the Producer for Final Fantasy XIV, the team revealed new artifact armor sets coming to the Endwalker expansion for all current jobs in the game. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida held up prints of each gear set--with the exception of the upcoming Reaper and Sage jobs--which you can see below. (All screenshots are from the official FFXIV livestream and taken from the r/FFXIV Discord channel.)

As for other new information on the critically acclaimed MMORPG, the Endwalker benchmark sequence was revealed which contains gameplay from the expansions new zones and battles--it may also be some indication of what's happening next in FFXIV's story. To catch up on what's to come, check out everything we know about FFXIV Endwalker, which launches on PS4, PS5, and PC on November 19 for those who preorder and November 23 for everyone else.

Paladin

Warrior

Gunbreaker

Monk

Dragoon

Ninja

Samurai

Bard

Machinist

Dancer

Black Mage

Summoner

Red Mage

White Mage

Scholar

Astrologian