Xur Location Witcher's Ciri and Lambert Unreleased Halo Weapons Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Trials Rewards This Week Guardians Of The Galaxy Reimagined

Check Out FFXIV Endwalker's New Glamour And Gear For All Jobs

The latest Final Fantasy XIV developer livestream showed off new details coming to the Endwalker expansion including new gear for all classes/jobs.

By on

Comments

During the latest Live Letter from the Producer for Final Fantasy XIV, the team revealed new artifact armor sets coming to the Endwalker expansion for all current jobs in the game. Director and producer Naoki Yoshida held up prints of each gear set--with the exception of the upcoming Reaper and Sage jobs--which you can see below. (All screenshots are from the official FFXIV livestream and taken from the r/FFXIV Discord channel.)

As for other new information on the critically acclaimed MMORPG, the Endwalker benchmark sequence was revealed which contains gameplay from the expansions new zones and battles--it may also be some indication of what's happening next in FFXIV's story. To catch up on what's to come, check out everything we know about FFXIV Endwalker, which launches on PS4, PS5, and PC on November 19 for those who preorder and November 23 for everyone else.

Click To Unmute
  1. Nintendo Switch OLED Hands On Impressions
  2. PUBG: New State - Official Launch Teaser (46" ver)
  3. Genshin Impact - Version 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" Trailer
  4. 9 Minutes of Tribes of Midgard Preview Gameplay
  5. GameSpot After Dark 101 | Nintendo Switch OLED And Assassin's Creed Live Service Are Now Things
  6. Assassin's Creed Infinity Sounds Exhausting
  7. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Video Review
  8. Baldur's Gate 3 - Community Update #13: Breadth & Depth
  9. JETT : The Far Shore - Gameplay Trailer | PS5, PS4
  10. Death Stranding Director's Cut - Pre-order Trailer | PS5
  11. Deathloop – Official Gameplay Walkthrough
  12. Hunter's Arena: Legends Game Breakdown Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: FINAL FANTASY XIV ENDWALKER Full Trailer

Paladin

No Caption Provided

Warrior

No Caption Provided

Gunbreaker

No Caption Provided

Monk

No Caption Provided

Dragoon

No Caption Provided

Ninja

No Caption Provided

Samurai

No Caption Provided

Bard

No Caption Provided

Machinist

No Caption Provided

Dancer

No Caption Provided

Black Mage

No Caption Provided

Summoner

No Caption Provided

Red Mage

No Caption Provided

White Mage

No Caption Provided

Scholar

No Caption Provided

Astrologian

No Caption Provided

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Final Fantasy XIV Online: A Realm Reborn
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)