Check Out Destiny 2's Ridiculous Japanese Live-Action Trailer

Despite their immense popularity in the West, shooters typically don't garner nearly as much attention in Japan. For Destiny 2, Sony and Activision have taken a more creative approach to selling the game to a Japanese audience.

Sony shared a new live-action trailer for the game today on the Japanese PlayStation YouTube channel. The video starts off rather seriously, with one Guardian sniping an enemy from afar. From there, however, things take an unexpected turn, and the rest of the trailer erupts into a giant dance party. You can watch the full video above.

Activision recently released an English live-action trailer for Destiny 2, which was directed by Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. While it sadly doesn't feature any dancing, it is likewise very lighthearted, with Cayde-6 humorously introducing a trio of Guardians to their new life devoid of the comforts they once knew.

Destiny 2 is available today for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while the PC version arrives on October 24. GameSpot will have a full review of the game up soon, but so far critic Kallie Plagge has called its campaign a "clear improvement over Destiny's much-maligned storytelling" in our Destiny 2 review-in-progress. Be sure to check out GameSpot's guide for everything you need to know about Destiny 2 before jumping into the anticipated shooter.