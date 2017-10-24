Check Out Destiny 2 PC Running At Max Settings With No HUD

Destiny 2 on consoles is a great-looking game with some truly gorgeous art. But today it launched on PC, allowing us to see what the game can achieve when some serious PC hardware is thrown at it. And the results are pretty amazing.

To give you a sense of just how good Destiny 2 can look on PC, we cranked it up to max settings and turned off the HUD. That way, there's nothing cluttering up the screen, and you can get a full view of the special PC-only visual effects. Check it out in the embed above.

Destiny 2 on PC is only available through Blizzard's Battle.net client, making it the first non-Blizzard game to do so. It also features an array of visual improvements and effects, including 4K and 21:9 monitor support.

If you're wondering whether or not your PC can run the game, check out Destiny 2's system requirements and recommended specs here. You can also take a look at some tips for improving Destiny 2's performance. And when you've got the game up and running, be sure to read through our Destiny 2 guides, tips, and tricks for both beginners and grizzled veterans alike.