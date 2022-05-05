The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Check Out Corsair's Impressive New Line Of Budget-Friendly Gaming Headsets
The headsets range in price from $60 to $100, and all three are available to purchase now.
Corsair is adding three new products to its lineup of PC gaming headsets. All three are now available for purchase, starting at $60 for the HS55 Stereo and maxing out at $100 for the HS80 RGB USB. Each one boasts custom-tuned 50mm drivers for immersive sound, but there are some big differences when it comes to connectivity, design, and additional features. Here's a closer look at all three.
HS55 Stereo
$60
The HS55 Stereo is the cheapest of the bunch, but it's still packed with cool functionality and impressive specs for the price. For one, the microphone is Discord-Certified for crisp communication and offers a flip-to-mute function. It's also built with on-ear controls for ease-of-use and features adjustable memory foam earcups. All modern platforms are compatible with the HS55 Stereo and its 3.5mm connector (and Y-cable adapter for PC), and it also offers full support for Tempest 3D Audio on PS5.
Our ears-on impressions: As a budget headset, the HS55 Stereo is a pretty solid choice. It features comfortable earcups and a frame that feels durable. While being restrained to stereo audio won't cut it for a lot of users, it's neat that it offers support for the PS5's Tempest 3D Audio. If you're looking for a universal headset without breaking the bank, the HS55 Stereo is a nice option.
HS65 Surround
$80
Step up to the HS65 Surround, and you'll get a sleek new design along with a few additional features. Most noticeable is the support for Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound on PC and Mac using the included USB adapter. Beyond that standout, you'll also get memory foam earcups, another Discord-Certified mic with flip-to-mute capabilities, and Tempest 3D Audio support on PS5. There's also the addition of SonarWorks SoundID to customize the headset's performance to your listening preferences. Like its more affordable sibling, the HS65 Surround offers on-ear volume controls, 50mm drivers, and support for all modern consoles via a 3.5mm connection.
Our ears-on impressions: The HS65 Surround is worth the extra 20 bucks if you're primarily a PC/Mac gamer. The included USB adapter grants support for Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound, which is a big jump from the stereo audio. You can still use the HS65 on consoles and mobile devices, but you'll be restrained to stereo audio. Considering that the HS65 is essentially the same headset from a looks and build perspective, you'll probably want to opt for the HS55 if you don't play games on PC very much.
HS80 RGB USB
$100
Unlike the two products above, the HS80 RGB USB is (surprise!) built with a standard USB connection. That allows it to have Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Support without the need for an adapter and gives it an impressive frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz--which helps you hear every sound on the battlefield. With an aluminum reinforced chassis, memory foam earpads, and sleek RGB lighting, the HS80 RGB USB is a fairly significant step up from the other two new headsets in this line.
Our ears-on impressions: The HS80 RGB USB is particularly impressive when it comes to ergonomics and build design. The aluminum chassis and dual headband cushion design give it both a premium look and feel. The earcups have a soft feel to them that make them quite comfortable even after hours of continuous use. The HS80 RGB USB is definitely comparable to other premium headsets, and it's available at a very reasonable price. If you're a PC gamer who wants a super comfortable headset with good audio and microphone quality, the HS80 RGB USB is a great choice. Plus, the RGB lighting effects could pair well with your gaming rig. The only downside here is the USB connection, which limits it to PC.
