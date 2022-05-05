Check Out Corsair's Impressive New Line Of Budget-Friendly Gaming Headsets

Unlike the two products above, the HS80 RGB USB is (surprise!) built with a standard USB connection. That allows it to have Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Support without the need for an adapter and gives it an impressive frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz--which helps you hear every sound on the battlefield. With an aluminum reinforced chassis, memory foam earpads, and sleek RGB lighting, the HS80 RGB USB is a fairly significant step up from the other two new headsets in this line.

Our ears-on impressions: The HS80 RGB USB is particularly impressive when it comes to ergonomics and build design. The aluminum chassis and dual headband cushion design give it both a premium look and feel. The earcups have a soft feel to them that make them quite comfortable even after hours of continuous use. The HS80 RGB USB is definitely comparable to other premium headsets, and it's available at a very reasonable price. If you're a PC gamer who wants a super comfortable headset with good audio and microphone quality, the HS80 RGB USB is a great choice. Plus, the RGB lighting effects could pair well with your gaming rig. The only downside here is the USB connection, which limits it to PC.