Check Out Call Of Duty: WW2's New Cinematic Story Trailer

As promised, Activision has shared more details on this year's Call of Duty title, Call of Duty: WWII. Today, the publisher released a new trailer for the game, giving fans their first look at its cinematic campaign.

Call of Duty: WWII's story revolves around Private Ronald "Red" Daniels, a "young recruit in the U.S. First Infantry Division who experiences combat for the first time on D-Day." After surviving the invasion of Normandy, Daniels and his squad make their way across Europe and take part in many iconic battles en route to Germany, including Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge. You can watch the trailer below.

Like other Call of Duty titles, WWII also includes a Zombies mode. Developer Sledgehammer revealed more information about Nazi Zombies last week in an interview with PlayStation Blog. Among other things, Sledgehammer confirmed that the mode focuses on cooperative, wave-based encounters and will pit players against different types of zombies. It also features a famous cast, including David Tennant (Doctor Who, Harry Potter), Elodie Yung (Daredevil), and Katheryn Winnick (Vikings).

Call of Duty: WWII releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 3. Activision will reveal more details about the game's campaign throughout the week, including introducing players to the squadmates that'll accompany them throughout the campaign and the historical battles they'll take part in.