Check Out Call Of Duty: WW2's Headquarters Trailer Showing Off Its Bizarre Social Space

One of the more intriguing features coming to Call of Duty: WWII is Headquarters, the game's weird new social space. Today, Activision gave us a first glimpse at what we can expect when the game launches.

Headquarters functions somewhat similarly to Destiny's Tower; you and a handful of other players will be running and jumping around a space designed for interaction, not for combat. For example, you'll be able to Prestige in front of everyone in the social space. You get up on a cliff overlooking the whole area and celebrate your new Prestige level with a whole lot of fanfare.

Although it's a social space, Headquarters will still be competitive. It'll have a firing range where you can test out weapons and compete against other players for high scores, and it'll also have a scorestreak range where you can try out all the streaks. Finally, it'll have a one-vs.-one arena where players can challenge each other to duels. From the trailer, it actually appears that other players will be able to spectate while these fights unfold.

Headquarters won't be available in Call of Duty: WWII's upcoming beta, but it will launch with the full game. Call of Duty will be released on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC; the beta test goes live for those who've preordered the game on PS4 from August 25-28, and on PS4 and Xbox One from September 1-4.