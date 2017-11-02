Check Out Call Of Duty: WW2 Multiplayer Domination In Hardcore Mode

There's less than a day to go until Call of Duty: WWII launches in the U.S. for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and GameSpot got an early look at some of its multiplayer action. In the video above, you can check out a Domination game in Hardcore mode, which turns off the HUD (no ammo counter or minimap) and drastically reduces your health.

The multiplayer mode Domination plays much like in previous Call of Duty games, tasking you with capturing unclaimed control points around the map in key strategic locations. You capture a control point by standing near it, and the goal is to hold more than your opponent in order to score points.

Call of Duty: WWII unlocks at different times tomorrow, depending on where you live. The game is already released in some regions, and you can read more details about when exactly COD: WWII is going live where you live in our story.

Call of Duty: WWII is the latest installment in Activision's blockbuster series. The game features a 48-player social space, which we recently got a look at. We also learned roughly how long it takes to complete its single-player campaign mode. Call of Duty: WWII's first DLC pack, The Resistance, was revealed earlier this week and launches for PS4 on January 30; it'll roll out on Xbox One and PC a month later.

GameSpot also recently sat down with Call of Duty: WWII developer Sledgehammer Games' co-founder, Michael Condrey, and talked about the real-life and film inspirations for the game. For the latest news on Call of Duty: WWII as it releases across the world, follow GameSpot's full coverage.