Check Out All The Games Out On Xbox This Week

Xbox One will see a ton of releases this week, but the majority of them aren't your typical triple A titles. Instead, this week has one major launch, but the rest are remasters and smaller titles to keep your eyes on.

This week starts off on Halloween with a whopping 10 titles launching. Disneyland Adventures and Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure--once Kinect titles on Xbox 360—come to Xbox One and PC with controller support. Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection is also a remaster, coming back to Xbox One and PC with new animals, multiplayer support and environments. All three of these titles are part of the Xbox One X enhanced games list as well.

Rounding off Tuesdays releases are Beast Quest, Spintires: MudRunner, 8-Bit Adventure Anthology: Volume One, Maria the Witch, Dying: Reborn, Dead Exit, and Numantia. Keep your eyes on Maria the Witch if you're a fan of adorable platformers, Dying Reborn for some extra spookiness on Halloween night, and Numantia if you love strategy.

On Friday, November 3, four more titles will join the fray. The biggest of those launching is Activision's Call of Duty: WWII. All you need to know: co-op, all new zombies and multiplayer, and a campaign through the war that changed the world. Joining Friday's releases are the whimsical Steven Universe: Save the Light, gory Mutant Football League, and 16-bit 99Vidas.