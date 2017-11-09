  1. What Is Hello Neighbour? - Gameplay Overview
Check Out 30 Minutes Of Switch's Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gameplay Showing Off Pyra, Blade Customization, And More

Get another look at the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 arrives on Switch in a little less than a month, making it the last major first-party game coming to the console this year. Nintendo revealed a lot more information about it during Xenoblade's dedicated Direct presentation earlier this week, and now the company has given us a closer look at the open-world RPG.

A representative from Nintendo's Treehouse stopped by the GameSpot office and took us through a 30-minute demonstration of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. In the video above, you can watch an early portion of the game set on the Titan Gormott. We also get to witness the humorous scene when the Nopon mechnaic Tora creates his own artificial Blade, Poppi.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 puts players in the role of Rex, a Driver who can wield living weapons known as Blades. When his life is restored by the Blade Pyra, the two set off on a journey together to find the World Tree and the fabled paradise it is said to house, Elysium.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 launches exclusively for Switch on December 1. Alongside it, Nintendo will release a Xenoblade-themed Switch Pro Controller for $75. Nintendo recently detailed the game's expansion pass, which costs $30 and adds a new rare Blade, a challenge battle mode, story content, and more throughout 2018. A special set of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 gear was also added as free DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Nintendo Switch
    kevknez

    Kevin Knezevic

