Check Out 25 Minutes Of Intense Aliens: Fireteam Gameplay

Aliens has been adapted into multiple video games over the years, but a Left 4 Dead-inspired shooter starring a squad of gung-ho Colonial Marines may just be the most inspired take on the franchise so far. Revealed this week, Aliens: Fireteam assembles a team of three players and throws them into a sticky environment that is home to mobs of the iconic Xenomorphs from across the film franchise.

While the debut trailer this week was a short glimpse with intense action, you can see how the game plays in a 25-minute gameplay video from IGN. There's plenty to see in the footage, which briefly shows off a few new Xenomorph variants, player perks, upgrades, and levels that look like they were pulled straight from the films.

Dangerous corners with minimal lighting, plenty of leaky pipes in need of a plumber, and a dirty industrial sci-fi aesthetic certainly makes Aliens: Fireteam look like a part of that franchise's universe. As an added bonus, Cold Iron Studios CEO Craig Zinkievich and chief creative officer Matt Highison are also present to highlight a few details of the game.

Aliens: Fireteam is set to launch in Summer 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For more on the game, check out our Aliens: Fireteam interview with Zinkievich and Highison in which they reveal how the studio built a cooperative survival shooter that balances heart-pounding desperation with victories that are earned by a slim margin.