Cheat Makers Are Already Advertising Battlefield 2042 Hacks

EA's upcoming multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042 arrives in October, and there's already a website advertising "undetectable" cheats for sale. As spotted by CharlieIntel, the website claims that not only can it provide aimbots, radar, and wallhacks to customers, but that it has done business with over 1.2 million registered clients who have never been booted from a Battlefield game.

The cheats-peddler has even gone so far as to claim that it already has an undetectable Battlefield 2042 hack, a bold claim considering the small number of players that have been granted access to the game so far in technical alphas.

It's not too surprising to find out that cheat program manufacturers are interested in Battlefield 2042, as there's money to be made in selling these hacks to players who are desperate for any advantage in online competition.

Using cheats does of course go against the End User License Agreement that most video games carry, and breaking the EULA rules will likely result in a player being banned if EA and developer DICE catch them making use of any hacks. The publisher has been more proactive in enforcing rules for Battlefield 2042, even going so far as to threaten that a full ban might be on the cards for anyone caught leaking footage of the technical alpha.

Other competitive games such as Call of Duty Warzone, PUBG, and Fortnite regularly have to deal with legions of cheaters wielding game-breaking advantages such as aimbots and X-ray vision, so it was only a matter of time until Battlefield 2042 caught the attention of this illicit market.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Battlefield 2042 open beta kick off in September and is available to anyone who preorders the game. For more info on one of the Specialists that will be available in the game, you can check out the recent reveal of Kimble "Irish" Graves, an Engineer-class character who first appeared in Battlefield 4.