Cheat Maker Halts Development On Undetectable Aimbot At Activision's Request

Developers of an auto-aim cheat tool have ceased work on the software and removed it from their website "at the request of Activision Publishing," as reported by Ars Technica.

User Vision added that they "will no longer be developing or providing access to software that could be used to exploit [Activision]'s games," and that it was never their intent to do anything illegal.

"This type of technology [has] other actual assistive benefits; for example, by pointing a webcam at yourself, you could control movement without the use of limbs. Unfortunately, because of its potential negative impact, I will not be developing it further," User Vision added.

While the latest version of User Vision's cheating software promoted "full auto-aim and full auto-shots" on "any game" for PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, the real appeal was machine-learning algorithms that could detect opponents that were designed to work without needing any modifications to the hardware or software running the game itself. The fact that User Vision also promoted the software as being "undetectable [and] unstoppable" in games such as Call of Duty, likely resulted in Activision being alerted.

User Vision claims that its statement was not required, but since unveiling its software the User Vision Discord and YouTube channels have been taken offline. This isn't the first time that Activision has moved to block any potential cheating in its game, as the publisher filed a lawsuit against CxCheats last year in order to protect Call of Duty: Warzone. Cheating has been a persistent problem in Warzone as Activision and Raven Software continue to shut down these efforts.

Some high-profile players have begun abandoning Warzone entirely, while Call of Duty: Mobile has seen its own fair share of trouble as Tencent and the Chinese police moved quickly to shut down a $76 million operation.