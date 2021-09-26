Charge Your iPhone, Apple Watch, And AirPods With This MagSafe Wireless Charging Station

When you’re on the go with your devices, you’re going to need to keep them charged. Some of the most frustrating experiences in the airport can be running around looking for a free outlet while your cell phone is ticking down to 2%. Rather than rely on bulky battery packs that seem to always weigh a ton and only charge one device at a time, why not go with the modern option? Wireless chargers have been becoming popular with their lightweight, slim, and easy-to-use design since they reached the market.

Right now, you can get the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand for only $45 (reg. $69). That’s 35% off the usual price! MagStack is great for all your mobile power needs. Able to wirelessly charge up to 3 devices at once, you’ll never face the dilemma of deciding which battery to charge. Compatible with iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch, Bluetooth earbuds, and any MagSafe or Qi-compatible Android phones, you’ll never worry about your devices again. You’ll cut down on cords and weight, as the wireless MagStack folds neatly into a light, wallet-sized stack so you can slip it into any pocket.

Not only do you get a lightweight, compact charger, but MagStack can also fold into triangle mode that turns it into a floating stand that charges your device while you FaceTime or watch videos in landscape mode! You’ll enjoy your favorite movies while charging your phone, all without needing to hold it up the entire time. This 3-in-1 folding charger is already a great deal, and with 35% taken off, you can’t beat this price.

The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand will keep all of your devices topped up and make sure your clutter levels remain down. If you’re looking for a convenient, affordable option to stay connected while traveling or away from an outlet, this is the charger for you. This deal won’t last long, so get the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand for only $45 today .

Price subject to change

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.