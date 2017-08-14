Certain Destiny 2 High-Level Activities Won't Allow Mid-Mission Loadout Customization

Destiny 2 is coming in only a few short weeks, but we're still learning more about the game and how it differs from Destiny. In the new issue of Edge magazine, according to subscribers, Bungie revealed that there are big changes coming to high-level activities: certain endgame activities will restrict loadout customization, and Nightfall Strikes will now be timed.

Locking down players' loadouts is something that Destiny 1 never did. In any situation, players could modify their gear and weapons to best suit the activity they were playing. In Destiny 2, however, certain high-level activities will prevent you from changing your loadout and subclass. This change shifts pre-mission planning to how best to set up a single loadout for an entire mission.

The Nightfall timer is straightforward, but it will likely require a significant change in gameplay from how Nightfall Strikes were often completed in Destiny 1. These weekly Strikes feature much more challenging enemies and, if your entire team dies, you must completely restart the mission. Adding a timer will force players to be much more aggressive, likely making Nightfalls even more difficult.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on October 24 for PC. Bungie is holding a PC beta that begins on August 28 to people who preorder the game, and it opens a day later to everyone. It features changes based on feedback from the earlier console beta. For more on the game, check out our feature on Destiny's story so far.