CEO Gives Employees Day Off To Play Monster Hunter Rise

The top executive of a Japanese VR company is giving employees a "MonHun vacation."

The CEO of a Japanese technology company has given employees the day off this Friday, March 26, so they can play Monster Hunter Rise. Masaki Hiyama, the CEO of VR company Mark-on, declared March 26 to be "MonHun Day," and no one will be asked to come to work.

VGC translated a Huffington Post Japan story that quoted Hiyama telling his employees: "March 26 will be the release date of Monster Hunter Rise, and since it is expected that we will not be able to concentrate on our work, I will be making that day a 'MonHun vacation.'"

Hiyama told the site that that "several" employees already said they were planning to take the day off to play the game on its release date, so he decided to give everyone the day off.

"So we took the plunge and did this. We received words of thanks and appreciation from employees for giving them this day off," he said, adding that executives are still asked to come to work that day.

Monster Hunter Rise is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 26, with a release on PC to follow in 2022. It's the first new entry in the series since Monster Hunter World, which was an enormous success for Capcom.

Another Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, will follow Rise when it releases in July for Nintendo Switch and PC.

Monster Hunter Rise – Goss Harag Gameplay

