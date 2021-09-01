Centipede: Recharged Revamps The Arcade Classic For Console And PC On September 29

One of Atari's oldest games is making a comeback this month, as Centipede: Recharged gives the cult-classic game a more modern makeover on consoles, PC, and the Atari VCS.

Now sporting a 16:9 aspect ratio, Centipede: Recharged adds new power-ups such as explosive bullets, spread shots, and a railgun. Players can once again battle it out for a spot on the global high score leaderboards, earn more than 15 achievements, and compete for a Platinum trophy on PlayStation 4 and 5.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game will support 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, and if your PC can handle it, there's graphical support for up to 240Hz. As for the soundtrack, there's an '80s-inspired selection of tracks from composer Megan McDuffee.

If you pick up the game for the Atari VCS console, Centipede: Recharged will include a few extra challenges and support for Atari’s Wireless Classic Joystick.

This isn't the first time that Atari has gone back to the past to refresh one of its iconic games, as the company previously released Missile Command: Recharged last year.

For those retro fans eager to see how much has changed in this new edition, Centipede: Recharged will be out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic, and the Atari VCS on September 29, 2021.