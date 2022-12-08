Celeste Developers Reveal First Footage Of New Game Earthblade

Celeste developer Extremely OK Games has revealed its first look at Earthblade, the new game first announced over a year ago.

The trailer shows off a lush, fantasy-inspired world, showcasing the title's "seamless" 2D exploration. Also featured is Earthblade's horned protagonist and a secondary character who welcomes them to the world after they appear out of a portal.

Earthblade was first announced in April 2021 with a "vibe reveal," a snippet of music set over concept art from the game. At the time, Extremely OK Games warned that it wouldn't be sharing as much from Earthblade's development as it did with Celeste, instead keeping an "air of mystery" around the new project.

The first look gives a taste of the game's expansive 2D world, platforming action, and combat, showcasing a number of different themed areas and the enemies that inhabit them.

The trailer confirmed that Earthblade will release in 2024.