Celebrating Dead Space's Anniversary

Welcome back, Isaac.

Nine years ago, publisher EA took a chance on a new franchise. It was dark, macabre, and creepy, and something wholly different than the company's earlier projects. It was the first Dead Space, developer by EA Redwood Shores, and it would spark one of the most beloved series to emerge from the former generation of video game consoles.

In honor of Friday the 13th, and Dead Space's anniversary (the game actually released on Oct. 14, 2008, but who's really counting) we're playing through a portion of Isaac Clarke's journey aboard the USG Ishimura mining vessel. We'll also discuss the game's development history, how it began as System Shock 3, and how Resident Evil 4 inspired EA Redwood to change course.

For more on horror video games, check out our recently published The Evil Within 2 review, and stay up to date with our Resident Evil longplay series with Mary Kish, Resident Kinevil.

