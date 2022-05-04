Celebrate Star Wars Day With This Gorgeous New Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber

Star Wars Day isn't complete without a few big announcements, and this year is no different. Hasbro is introducing the Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber to the Black Series Force FX lineup. The sleek new product isn't available just yet, although preorders are expected to open on Thursday at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Obi Wan Kenobi Black Series Force FX Elite Replica $280 If you manage to snag a preorder, the new Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber will start shipping in spring 2023--so you'll have a bit of a wait on your hands before it arrives. The year-long wait will probably be worth it, however, if the standard of high-quality set by previous Force FX lightsabers is upheld. You'll find a hilt composed of metal, a removable blade that makes it easy to display, and a variety of switches that produce authentic sound effects. Coming in at $280, the lightsaber isn't meant to be used for LARPing, although it does come with a nifty stand to help you display its expert craftsmanship. The product was heavily featured in the latest Hasbro livestream, so be sure to check it out if you want a closer look at the lightsaber. See at Hasbro

The lightsaber will be featured prominently in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney Plus. Kenobi also used the weapon in a variety of films, including Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars.

If you can't wait until next year to get your hands on some Star Wars merch, you'll find a different Obi-Wan lightsaber up for grabs that's part of the same collection. It's also a bit cheaper, listed for $180.