Celebrate Pokemon Legends: Arceus With These Officially Licensed Acrylic Desk Lights

Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Pikachu are all included in the lineup.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is just a few days away, and GameStop is making it easy to celebrate with some festive new acrylic desk lights. The four officially licensed products are sold exclusively at GameStop for $20 each, and--if your order today--they might arrive before Arceus launches on Friday.

Charmander Acrylic Desk Light

$20

The Charmander desk light features the iconic Gen 1 character and boasts a warm yellowish-orange hue. It can be powered with either a micro-USB cable or three AA batteries, making it easy to find a place for it on your desk.

Squirtle Acrylic Desk Light

$20

GameStop's Squirtle desk light offers much the same functionality as the Charmander lamp, although this time you'll get a vivid neon blue light from the acrylic lamp.

Bulbasaur Acrylic Desk Light

$20

Rounding out the Gen 1 starters is Bulbasaur. With a bright green glow and the same specs as the rest of the lineup, this Grass-type Pokemon might be our favorite of the bunch.

Pikachu Acrylic Desk Light

$20

Unlike the other three tabletop lights, the Pikachu variant doesn't offer a clear acrylic background. Instead, you'll get a black design with a yellow outline.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus
