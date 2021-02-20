CD Projekt Uses DMCA Takedowns To Slow Spread Of Stolen Code

CD Projekt had game code stolen and allegedly sold off as part a hack earlier this month, and the company is doing everything in its power to prevent the code for games like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 from spreading online. That includes issuing DMCA takedowns to Twitter users trying to share it.

According to Vice, on Thursday, February 18, two different Twitter users were notified of a DMCA takedown related to sharing code for the card game Gwent. At least one of the tweets in question contained a link to the game's source code.

The hackers left a ransom note after committing the attack against CD Projekt, but the company said it wasn't going to give in to these demands when it initially shared the news, knowing the data could be released if it didn't agree.

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

The note itself said four different projects' source code was stolen, including the aforementioned three games as well as an unreleased version of The Witcher 3. Other administrative data was stolen, as well. Plenty were quick to jump in with jokes about how the interface for hacking in Cyberpunk 2077 made this all possible.

CD Projekt Red continues working on updates to improve Cyberpunk 2077, as its public image took a huge hit in December when the game released in a borderline-broken state. The game was even pulled from sale on PlayStation Store, and refund programs were enacted for unhappy customers. True next-gen versions are planned for later this year, and there is also a multiplayer experience on the way.