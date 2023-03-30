CD Projekt Red Reports Major Profit And Revenue Growth Year-On-Year

2022 was a great year for the Polish game company.

By on

Comments

CD Projekt Red has released its earnings report for 2022, and it's looking good for the Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer. The company boasted a 66% increase in net profit, driven by an increase in revenue, and a decrease in CDPR's overall operating costs.

The Polish company reported a revenue of 953 million PLN ($222 million USD) in 2022, up from 888 million PLN ($207 million USD) the previous year, and a net profit of 347 million PLN ($81 million USD), up from 209 million PLN ($49 million USD) in 2021. Despite the upwards trend, CDPR hasn't managed to hit the same level of success it saw in 2020, when Cyberpunk 2077's release caused a massive revenue spike that took its yearly profit to a massive 1.15 billion PLN ($268 million USD).

Click To Unmute
  1. Over 15 Free Games To Claim In April | GameSpot News
  2. Path of Exile: Crucible Official Trailer
  3. April PS Plus Games Announced | GameSpot News
  4. Resident Evil 4 Remake - 16 Things I Wish I Knew
  5. 19 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In BOTW
  6. TEKKEN Talk - Episode #1
  7. LIVE A LIVE | PS5, PS4, Steam Announce Trailer
  8. NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening - Announcement Trailer
  9. BORN OF BREAD - Gameplay Trailer
  10. Saga of Sins - Launch Trailer
  11. DREDGE Launch Trailer
  12. Crymachina - Gameplay Introduction Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC Trailer

In its profit and loss breakdown, CDPR showed a 7% increase in revenue year-on-year, a modest figure that's nevertheless impressive two years after the company's last major game release. Despite its rough launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen solid sales after CDPR committed to fixing the game's initial issues and adding extra content, with the success of Netflix's Edgerunners anime giving it an extra boost in late 2022.

The company also reported an 18% decrease in operating costs, which helped shore up its net profits. Most of these savings came from sharp decreases in the money spent on updating and improving Cyberpunk 2077, as well as research phase costs for upcoming projects--two elements CDPR pointed to as reasons for the decline in profit in 2021.

CD Projekt Red shed more light on its major projects as part of the earnings report, discussing the decision to restart development on the Witcher universe's Project Sirius. It also teased that the marketing campaign for Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty would be starting this June.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Cyberpunk 2077
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)