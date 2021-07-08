CD Projekt Red Officially Opens Its First Canadian Studio

Cyberpunk and The Witcher developer CD Projekt Red continues to expand to new territories. The developer's deal to open an office in Vancouver, first announced in March, has now closed.

"It's official!" the studio said on Twitter with an image of the CD Projekt Red Vancouver logo. Games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad said on Twitter that the deal closed today, July 8.

In March, CD Projekt Red announced that it had acquired Digital Scapes, a company it had been working with for three years already, to establish its first Canadian studio.

CD Projekt Red Vancouver joins the studio's main teams in Krakow and Wroclaw Poland, and all three will work together on the company's upcoming games.

"For three years we have been closely working together, and we trust them completely. Digital Scapes have put in a great deal of work during the making of Cyberpunk 2077, assisting with development of the game and optimizing its various features," CD Projekt Red head of production and CTO Paweł Zawodny said. "In addition to contributing to our projects the new team will help us perfect our technologies and will broaden our competences in this respect. "We believe that the hugely talented Digital Scapes crew is the perfect foundation upon which to build a wider CD Projekt Red Vancouver team."

Heading up CD Projekt Red Vancouver is Marcin Chudy, who himself is Polish-Canadian.

"Being a Polish Canadian, I personally take great satisfaction in building bridges between Canadian and Polish game development industries," he said. "This is a great opportunity for Canadian developers to get involved with CD Projekt Red's incredible IP and for CD Projekt Red to tap into Canada's deep talent pool and game-making craft."

CD Projekt Red has a number of ongoing projects. In addition to its efforts to support and improve Cyberpunk 2077, the studio is launching a Pokemon Go-style AR game called The Witcher: Monster Slayer on July 21. Additionally, the first-ever WitcherCon event from Netflix and CD Projekt Red takes place on July 9.