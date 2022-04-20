CD Projekt Red Confirms Gwent Spin-Off Project Golden Nekker Not Coming To Console

According to CD Projekt Red, the studio has "no plans" to bring the upcoming Gwent spin-off game, Project Golden Nekker, to consoles.

In a new statement to IGN, Gwent comms lead Paweł Burza confirmed that Project Golden Nekker will only be launching on PC, iOS, and Android this year. "With consoles, we left them for a reason," Burza explained. "There was obviously some good about them otherwise it wouldn’t be released on consoles in the first place, but for live service games with frequent updates it was a really tough experience."

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, which originates from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's minigame, launched in 2017 and was later released for PS4 and Xbox One in December 2019. However, support for consoles was discontinued in June 2020 and players were given the option to move their account progression and collection to GOG.com.

"Overall, since we’re not there, we’re not planning to bring any of our spin-offs to consoles at this point," Burza added.

Back in January, CD Projekt Red announced the new version of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is currently in the works and will work as a single-player, standalone game. It's confirmed that, as it's a standalone game, players don't need to have purchased previous editions of the game. Burza also previously said that Project Golden Nekker is "not another Witcher Tales [game] but something different," and aimed specifically at people who enjoy single-player experiences.

Elsewhere, the developer recently shared that the new-gen versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have been delayed.