Castlevania Netflix Series Will Have A Season 2

The first season of Netflix's animated series based on Castlevania launches today, and hot on its heels comes the announcement that a second season has been ordered. The second season will have a total of eight episodes, which is double the amount of episodes in the first season.

The continuation will once again be produced by Frederator Studios, which is a subsidiary of Wow! Unlimited Media. While legendary comic book writer Warren Ellis wrote the first season, as of yet it is unclear if he will return for the second. Ellis also serves as executive producer, alongside Adi Shankar, Kevin Kolde, and Fred Seibert.

The episodes available now on Netflix were previously billed as part one of season one, suggesting a second part would follow. However, it may be that the second part is now being treated as a new season.

Shankar is also now working on an animated series based on Assassin's Creed. In March this year, Assassin's Creed head of content Aymar Azaizia confirmed that an Assassin's Creed TV series was happening. Prior to this, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the company was in talks with Netflix for a series, but he did not say which Ubisoft property might be spun into a show. It's possible Assassin's Creed was the franchise in question.

Aymar has also confirmed that Ubisoft is involved with the project. He also shared some little details and noted that Shanker's work on the Castlevania series "is a good reference" for what Ubisoft is aiming for. He later added that it was the "tone, dialogue, intended audience, and voice acting" in particular that will be reflected int he Assassin's Creed series.