Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls' Story Concludes With Latest Update

Castlevania's recent relevance has been strange. The beloved Dracula-hunting series has primarily existed as an excellent animated TV show on Netflix, but as a video game series it has been relatively quiet, save for compilation releases of previous games . Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is the first truly new Castlevania game since Castlevania: Lords of Shadows 2 in 2014, and it's only available as part of Apple Arcade.

Grimoire of Souls actually released and then was pulled offline and was then re-released without much fanfare for Apple Arcade. It has existed mostly unnoticed, but it is a canonical Castlevania game and for its 1.4.0 update, the story has concluded and in an unexpected twist, it promises to include revelations about the 1990 NES game, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse. Along with the story conclusion, you can find the list of additional updates below.

Several new Grimoires have been added, including the final Grimoire that concludes the story.

Two new members have been added to the Alter Arts lineup!

A new 'Soul Fragments' store has been added.

Various parchments have been added to the "Trade Shop/Parchment" lineup.

A "New Game +" mode has been added that allows you to play the story from the beginning but with transferring some elements from the saved data after the game has been cleared.

Other improvements and fixes have been made.

Apple Arcade is an odd place for new Castlevania video game content to exclusively exist, but the promise of a complete story may entice lapsed Castlevania players a reason to seek the game out. I only played it for a few levels when it originally released, but I plan on seeing what story revelation could possibly added to a Castlevania game from more than 30 years ago.

