Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls Coming Back To Apple Arcade

Konami has announced that the side-scrolling game, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, is coming to iOS and Mac via Apple Arcade. The game was announced back in 2018 and then released in Canada in 2019, only to be delisted last year. Now it's making a return.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls has a playable line-up of classic characters from the series, such as Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, and Maria. It also has character designs from Ayami Kojima and music from Michiru Yamane.

The game features an original story in the Castlevania universe, set in a world where Dracula has been sealed away. Genya Arikado, Alucard's civilian persona, receives a letter telling him about an item called the Grimoire of Souls, which compels him to return to his father Dracula’s castle.

Players will have to fight Dracula's army through 60 levels filled with a variety of equipment such as slash, whip, and blast weapons, along with daily and weekly missions.

Before the game's service was discontinued in September 2020, it also had co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. The single-player story had RPG elements like an EXP system, as well as in-game currency and microtransactions.

There's no confirmed new release date for Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, but the official website says it is "coming soon".