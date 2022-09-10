Castlevania Comes To Ubisoft's Brawlhalla In October

As part of the Ubisoft Forward event today, the French publisher announced the latest big crossover for its free fighting game Brawlhalla: Konami's Castlevania series is coming to Brawlhalla with a new update on October 19.

It's just the latest massive franchise to get a crossover event in Brawlhalla. Some of the previous Brawlhalla crossovers included various WWE superstars like The Rock and John Cena, as well as Lara Croft, Po from Kung Fu Panda, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Characters from The Walking Dead and Street Fighter also came to Brawlhalla.

Brawlhalla has reached more than 80 million players, and Ezio and Eivor are just the latest addition to the character roster that now stretches past 50 characters. The game is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC, as well as iOS and Android.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for more from Ubisoft Forward today.