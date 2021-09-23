Castlevania Advance Collection Is Looking Very Likely After New Listing

The Electronic Software and Ratings Board has rated Castlevania Advance Collection for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

Based on the collection's name, it will likely include the three games in the series that were released on Game Boy Advance. They include Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (2001), Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (2002), and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (2003).

The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee also listed Castlevania: Dracula X as one of its games too, which the ESRB seems to confirm as well as it notes that "this is a collection of four classic Castlevania games." Dracula X being included means that the collection could either have the original PC Engine Rondo of Blood game or the version ported to SNES as Castlevania: Dracula X.

The cover art for the collection also looks to be identical to Circle of Moon's, but just with the "Advance Collection" title on it. The collection could possibly be revealed during today's Nintendo Direct.

It was recently announced last month that Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls was coming back to iOS and Map via Apple Arcade. It was originally revealed in 2018 then soft-launched in Canada in 2019, only to be delisted a year later.