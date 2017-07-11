Cards Against Humanity For Her Is Exact Same Game, Comes In Pink Box, And Is $5 More

Cards Against Humanity isn't exactly known for subtlety; the company did, after all, dig a giant hole for no reason and make thousands of dollars in donations from it. Today, Cards Against Humanity launched another parody/joke/stunt, and this one critiques the "pink tax."

Cards Against Humanity For Her, as the new version of the game is called, is exactly the same as the original--except it comes in a pink box. At $30, it's also $5 more expensive than the original version. Its website satirizes the advertisements for products that target women, with ridiculous lines like, "There for you when you need a good cry," and, "Listens to your problems without offering any suggestions."

The For Her edition specifically critiques the Pink Tax, a term that refers to the extra cost of female-targeted products compared to male-targeted ones.

"Everyone hates it when the men retire to the parlor to discuss the economy and the various issues of today," the website states. "What are us ladies supposed to do? Now there's an answer. Cards Against Humanity for Her."

All profits from sales of the game go to EMILY's List, an organization that helps and advocates for pro-choice Democratic women run for political office. In addition to the new version, CAH also released the Period Pack and the Weed Pack, expansions to the base game that are, as you might've guessed, about periods and marijuana, respectively.