Cards Against Humanity Core Game Updated For The First Time; Absurd College-Themed Bundle Out Now

Cards Against Humanity has received numerous expansion packs over the years, but the core game has remained the same since it first launched. That changes today, as the company has officially released the 2.0 version of the base game. In addition, it has also launched the new College Pack to celebrate the beginning school year.

Cards Against Humanity 2.0 is an updated and slightly expanded version of the base game. It comes with 600 cards (up from 550), and 150 cards from the original release have been replaced. You can still buy it for $25. In CAH's words, "It's the latest and best edition of Cards Against Humanity! We've expanded the game from 550 to 600 cards and replaced over 150 outdated jokes. If your deck is feeling old and stale, now is the time to upgrade."

The College Pack, meanwhile, is CAH's latest expansion for the game. It comes with 30 collegiate-themed cards related to both academics and extracurriculars (generally of the not-safe-for-work variety), and it'll cost you $7. It also comes packaged in a Penguin Classics-esque box.

If you're looking to grab both CAH 2.0 and the College Pack, the company has also released the Back to School Bundle. It includes the updated game, the College Pack, and numerous other things that new students apparently might want. These include a dorm poster, a protractor, a laptop sticker, a condom, and a dental dam. Yes, it really includes all that--this is, after all, the company that sent people lumps of coal and dug a massive hole in the ground for no reason.

It's also worth playing around with CAH's Back to School Bundle webpage; it's pretty hilarious and occasionally depressing if, like me, you got a liberal arts major while taking on a lot of student debt.