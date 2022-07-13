Cardi B Celebrates Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 In Newest Music Video

Cardi B released her newest music video on Tuesday for the shot "Hot Shit," and fans quickly spotted a reference to Call of Duty. As you can see at 0:50 in the video, Cardi B is wearing a Call of Duty Ghost necklace to help promote this October's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Activision later confirmed that the necklace was designed by Omar The Jeweler. It was designed specially for Cardi B and is the only one like it that exists in the world, Activision said. You can see images of the necklace in the gallery below, as shared by Activision. And here's the music video:

Other promotional partners for Modern Warfare II so far in 2022 have included Steve Aoki, Pete Davidson, and Snoop Dogg, among others.

Gallery

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches in October for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Recently, new modes and perks for the game leaked. It's not the only new Call of Duty game coming this year, as 2022 will also see the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, but Activision has yet to fully reveal it.

And in a big break from tradition, Modern Warfare II is not expected to be 2022's best-selling game in the US. Instead, Bandai Namco's Elden Ring is projected to top the stateside charts.

