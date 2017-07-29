Cara Delevigne Wants To Play James Bond, As Rumored Bond 25 Details Emerge

Model, singer, actress, and video game performer Cara Delevigne says she wants to play James Bond someday. Meanwhile, rumored new details about the 25th Bond film have emerged. Starting with Delevigne, speaking to the BBC's Radio 1 Breakfast Show recently, as reported by the BBC, Delevigne said, "I am trying to be James Bond, that's the point."

There have been reports about Delevigne playing a "Bond girl" in the next entry in the series, and she says she's open to that, but playing Bond is her true goal, apparently.

"Everyone's saying I'm meant to be a Bond girl but I'm like, 'no - I'm working on the James Bond aspect first.' I wouldn't mind being a Bond girl but I'm going for James."

Delevigne would be the first woman to play the Bond character in the history of the film series. Recently, the BBC cast Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor Who, which led to some people getting angry. Delevigne said some amount of blowback over the casting announcement was "to be expected."

"It's time for a female Doctor Who and it's time for a female James Bond," she said.

As for the rumored Bond 25 details, Mirror UK is reporting that this movie, which is due out in November 2019, has a working title of "Shatterhand." Based on the 1999 James Bond book Never Dream of Dying, the film will reportedly see Bond face off against a blind villain.

According to the report, Spectre actors Christoph Waltz and Dave Bautista are coming back to play their villanious characters. The untitled film is reportedly inspired by You Only Live Twice and On Her Majesty's Secret Service, and other filming locations could include France and Japan. Go to Mirror UK to get more details.

According to Mirror UK and The New York Times, Daniel Craig will return to play James Bond in the 25th film.