Capture The Magic Of Going Back To The Future With This Flux Capacitor Lego Kit

Do you have anyone in your life who obsesses over Back to the Future, who has all the collectibles and loves finding Easter eggs in the 1985 classic? Well, if you’re looking to thrill them this summer, the Flux Capacitor with Animated LED lights is a great option. Right now, you can get this piece of movie history for only $55--that’s 15% off the normal price.

Coming in a kit with everything included (except the plutonium), you get 18 genuine Lego bricks, a pre-assembled circuit board, a battery pack with a power switch, and assembly instructions. You can create your own unique Flux Capacitor with a dazzling light display that belongs in any Back to the Future fan’s collection. This piece is sure to dazzle your friends with the vibrant, moving lights and design pulled right from Doc Brown’s own notes.

Whether it's for a kid just getting into BTTF or an adult who remembers seeing Marty putz around the 1950s on screen for the first time, this Lego device will spark the imagination and bring fun to any collection. The ease of putting it together means that you’ll have no problem bringing your children in on the fun and introducing them to an iconic movie.

The thrills of the DeLorean are assured, even without lightning, with this Flux Capacitor kit. One Amazon reviewer wrote, "Got this for my husband who is a big Back to the Future fan. He loves it. Was fairly easy to put together…Great little Flux Capacitor!"

Just three AAA batteries and some time assembling the parts, and you won't even have to go 88 miles per hour to activate this flux capacitor. Only $55 and this piece of movie history is yours. Just be sure not to mess with the timeline!

