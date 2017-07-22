Captain Marvel Movie's Era And Enemies Revealed At Comic-Con 2017

We still haven't seen much of Captain Marvel, but today Marvel gave us a few more details about the movie. At San Diego Comic-Con, the company announced that it'll take place in the 1990s, and Captain Marvel will be facing off against a classic foe: Skrulls.

We now know that Captain Marvel will act as a prequel to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking place during the '90s. We don't have any other information on the setting, but we're guessing that there'll be a lot of throwback references for fans who grew up during the decade.

First concept art of Brie Larson as #CaptainMarvel who will face the Skrulls in a 90s set film. pic.twitter.com/yB8izslz0A — Adam @ SDCC 2017 (@adamhlavac) July 23, 2017

Perhaps the biggest reveal, though, was that she'll be battling the Skrulls, a species of extraterrestrial shapeshifters. The Skrulls were revealed in a couple pieces of concept art that Marvel showed at its panel today; you can see it above, courtesy of Adam Hlavac. Interestingly, Skrulls have traditionally shown up in Fantastic Four comics, and so their movie rights are co-owned by Fox and Marvel.

In addition, Marvel announced that Samuel L. Jackson will once again be playing Nick Fury. And, since it's set in the 1990s, Fury has both eyes.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson (Kong: Skull Island) and is set for release on March 8, 2019.