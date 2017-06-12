Captain America Star Says Avengers 4 Will "Wrap Everything Up"

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, the future of some its biggest stars remains uncertain. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has already spoken about the direction of the franchise after the likes of Robert Downey Jr leaves, and now Captain America star Chris Evans has hinted that he might too quit in the next couple of years.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Evans explained that his contract initially ended after Avengers: Infinity War, which arrives next year. "I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done," he said. "But they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter. They said they had so many other characters to fit in--Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant Man--and couldn't get them all into one movie. [I agreed] because it made sense. It's going to wrap everything up."

This isn't the first time that Evans has spoken about leaving the MCU. In 2014, the actor revealed that he was hoping to move from acting into directing. "I've known for a while I wanted to direct. But [the time] never really opens up. There's another movie to do, there's another acting job," he said. "I can't see myself pursuing acting strictly outside of what I'm contractually obligated to do."

Avengers: Infinity War is currently in production and hits theaters on May 4, 2018. The movie was originally set to be released in two parts, shot back-to-back. However, the fourth Avengers movie has since become a separate film, and it was recently confirmed that it wouldn't enter production until after Infinity War wraps. Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who helmed the last two Captain America films.

In April, Feige hinted that the Marvel universe could go in a different direction after Avengers 4. "Right now, [it starts] with where we wanna take the stories," he said. "Certainly as we get to Avengers: Infinity War there will be a sense of a climax. By the time we're at the untitled Avengers 4, 22 movies will have encompassed the first three phases of the MCU. And what happens after that will be very different. I don't know if it's Phase 4, it might be a new thing."