Capcom Will Have Two Livestreams At Tokyo Game Show 2022

The Tokyo Game Show will kick off in September, and as one of the publishers taking part in the annual Japanese gaming expo, Capcom will have two presentations streamed during the event. Capcom Online Program will be the first stream that's dated for broadcast on September 15 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, and will be a pre-recorded showcase of "all the latest" Capcom news.

Capcom's second presentation will be focused entirely on Street Fighter 6 and is scheduled to begin at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on September 16. The company hasn't announced which games will be seen at its first presentation, but it does have a stacked lineup of upcoming games to pick from. Having previously announced that it plans to release "multiple major new titles" by March 31, 2023, Capcom's biggest titles include the previously mentioned Street Fighter 6, new IP such as Exoprimal, and the Resident Evil remake that is scheduled for a March 24 release next year.

Tokyo Game Show will be held from September 15-18, and for the first time in three years, it'll be held in person at its regular Makuhari Messe venue in Chiba City. It'll also have online streams made available for most of its content in both Japanese and English. After two years of being a digital-only event, TGS joins a number of other big expos that have begun to open their doors once again to visitors even as the current COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In addition to Capcom, TGS will also host Sony, Microsoft, Square Enix, Sega, Atlus, Bandai Namco, Koei Tecmo, Konami, THQ Nordic, HoYoverse, and many other companies. The main visual for the expo has once again been created by illustrator Kukka, and it expresses the "Nothing Stops Gaming" theme of this year's show.

Tokyo Game Show 2022's key art

Gamescom, the massive gaming expo held in Germany every year, will also be back to a mix of in-person and digital streaming from August 24-28. The show will officially kick off with Gamescom Opening Night Live, an annual showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley and loaded with dozens of world premieres from across the world. Classic Japanese game developer Sunsoft is also hosting its own livestream on August 18, and Xbox fans can look forward to a dedicated stream during Gamescom from that gaming brand.