Capcom Warns Players Of Resident Evil Village Early Access Email Scam

A PSA for Tall Vampire Lady enthusiasts: Beware of a phishing scam going around in email inboxes claiming to offer early access to Resident Evil Village.

Capcom issued a statement to GameSpot warning players of the scam: "We're sending this message as we've been made aware that there are currently emails circulating that pretend to contain 'Early Access invitations' to Resident Evil Village. The sender address is being displayed as 'no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com'."

"We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be phishing attempts by an unauthorized third party. If you have received such a message, please DO NOT download any files or reply, and delete the message immediately," Capcom concludes.

Capcom has had its fair share of data breaches recently. In November 2020, a hacking group called Ragnar Locker accessed Capcom's internal networks and possibly compromised personal information of employees and customers. Snippets of alleged RE Village spoilers have also been floating on the web, though it is unknown if the leaked info came from the November breach.

A RE Village demo is currently available to play, but only on PS5 consoles. Dubbed the Maiden demo, the snippet doesn't feature protagonist Ethan Winters nor any combat. It's a teaser with the aim of giving players a "real feel for the visuals and audio," according to producer Pete Fabiano. You can check out our spoiler-free RE Village Maiden demo walkthrough.

A second demo should be available in the Spring and will not be PS5-exclusive.

Resident Evil Village releases on May 7, 2021 and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more info, check out our RE Village preorder guide.