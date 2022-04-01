Capcom To Pay Workers 30% More And Offer New Bonus Program

Capcom has announced it will pay its workers more money and introduce an updated bonus system to promote the "strategic investment in its personnel." This is happening as Capcom is doing great currently on a revenue and profit basis.

In a press release, Capcom said it will pay a salary increase to its workers of about 30% more on average. Additionally, the new bonus system will be "more closely linked to the company's business performance." No specific details on the bonus program were shared, however.

Also for its workers, Capcom said it will continue to "enhance" its employee performance review and training systems in the future. The pay bump begins today, April 1, as part of the new fiscal year.

In addition to paying workers more on average, Capcom said it is reorganizing its human resources department to "sustainably strengthen its development and technological capabilities..."

"Specifically, Capcom will build a structure that facilitates communication between management and employees through the lateral coordination of (1) the R&D Human Resources Department, which will handle personnel matters for the Development Divisions, (2) the Health and Productivity Management Department, which will specialize in activities such as workplace environment improvements and strengthening communication with employees, (3) the People Strategy Team of the Corporate Planning Department, and (4) the Human Resources Department, all of which will work under the direction of the newly established Chief Human Resources Officer (CHO)," Capcom said. "With this structure, Capcom will work to bolster productivity by further providing a comfortable workplace environment for employees and driving forward its personnel acquisition and training activities."

Capcom said it is making these changes in part to help it develop the "world's finest, high-quality games."

The announcement of better pay at Capcom comes during what appears to be a hiring blitz in the video game industry. Many companies are enacting new practices or improving existing ones to help hire and retain talent amid the so-called "great resignation" driven in part by the pandemic. This might also help explain why a number of high-profile game projects have been announced earlier than expected, like Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse, Marvel's Wolverine, and more. After all, CG trailers and early reveals are often really more about recruiting than anything else.

Capcom has a number of upcoming projects in the works, including the long-awaited Street Fighter 6.