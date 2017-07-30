Capcom "Starting To Prepare" More Nintendo Switch Games

Capcom might make more Nintendo Switch games. After the success of Ultra Street Fighter II, which performed ahead of expectations, the Japanese publisher says it's now "starting to prepare" more Switch versions of its games.

According Wall Street Journal writer Takashi Mochizuki (via Game Informer), Ultra Street Fighter II sold 450,000 copies, which, as noted, exceeded Capcom's own estimates for the title.

Capcom: 450K is 1Q figure for Ultra Street Fighter II, above its expectation. Also "starting to prepare" multiple Switch-version titles. — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) July 28, 2017

As part of Capcom's earnings report last week, the publisher said Ultra Street Fighter II for Switch was a "smash hit." The company didn't say what its sales projections for the game were, but whatever the case, it looks like you can expect more Switch titles from Capcom in the future.

Ultra Street Fighter II launched in May for Switch. An updated version of the original Street Fighter II, it adds several new modes, updated graphics, and two new characters, Evil Ryu and Violent Ken. A new cooperative mode lets two players fight together against AI enemies, and players can also flip between original and updated visuals by pressing a button. Players will now also be able to change characters' costume colors.

The game also introduces Way of the Hado, a first-person fighting mode that uses motion controls. Although Ultra Street Fighter II is a 2D sprite-based game, Way of the Hado is 3D and uses assets from Street Fighter IV. You can see gameplay of Way of the Hado here.

What Capcom games would you like to see come to Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below!