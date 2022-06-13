Capcom Shows Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay And Shares More Details

The Resident Evil 4 remake was featured during the Capcom Showcase, giving us a deeper look at Capcom's highly anticipated project shortly after it was announced during PlayStation State of Play.

The recent trailer was shown again, alongside some limited gameplay footage. Director Yasuhiro Anpo and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi also appeared to share a few more details. Anpo and Hirabayashi reconfirmed that the game is a "re-imagining" of the 2005 original and that they want to preserve the identity of the original game, but update it with modern flourishes. They want to make sure it retains the "feeling of fear and loneliness" of the original game, while still including thrilling battles.

The game retains the third-person perspective, as expected, and Anpo and Hirabayashi said it will feel familiar to anyone who has played the recent Resident Evil 2 or 3 remakes. In the limited gameplay shown, we saw Leon (who looks closer to how he appeared in the Resident Evil 2 remake than the original Resident Evil 4) walking through dense woods and ducking below various vines. The footage shown did not feature any gunplay.

The Ganado have been fully redesigned for the remake.

Resident Evil 4 is the third full remake the series has seen since 2019, with Resident Evil 2 and 3 both getting the treatment already. Thus far, there has been no news on a Resident Evil Code: Veronica remake, which is often called the "real" Resident Evil 3, its title more representing its original release as a Dreamcast game than any sort of spin-off status.

Resident Evil 4 releases on March 24, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam).