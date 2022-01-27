Capcom Reports Record Profits In 2021 Thanks To Games Like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter

Capcom has recorded yet another profitable business streak, as the company reported a 35.9% increase in revenue in its consolidated financial report for its third quarter that ended on December 31, 2021. This makes the entirety of 2021 the ninth consecutive year of operating income growth for Capcom, as well as its fifth year in which it achieved record-setting profits.

New titles such as Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin saw massive sales after launch, with digital sales playing a large role in Capcom's growth for 2021. Other legacy titles such as Resident Evil 7 continued to sell well, and with another million sales in 2021, the older survival-horror game reached a 10 million sales milestone back in October 2021.

Game software sales were up by 30.3% year-on-year and exceeded 25.8 million units sold over the nine months that Capcom reported on while operating income for the company rose by 43.9% during its third quarter.

An interesting note from the financial report is that Capcom noticed that success at award shows resulted in further growth of its user base for the titles that were met with critical acclaim. The company's mobile division also generated healthy profits, while its arcade operations have also slowly begun to recover after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years. Looking to the future, Capcom has two big known projects in development.

Street Fighter's 35th anniversary began this year, with Capcom kicking off the celebrations by telling fans to look forward to the "future development" of the series. In 2020, Capcom also announced the development of Pragmata as part of a strategy to focus on new and existing IPs.