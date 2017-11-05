Capcom Made A Lot Of Money Recently And Two Switch Games Helped

Capcom today reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, and it was a good one for the Japanese gaming giant. For the quarter, sales in Capcom's gaming division, called Digital Contents, jumped 23 percent compared to the same period last year, to ¥20 billion, while operating income was ¥3.8 billion, a dramatic 248.4 percent increase year-over-year.

Capcom specifically called out the Nintendo Switch game Monster Hunter XX as a title that "performed strongly." Additionally, Ultra Street Fighter II The Final Challengers for Switch was labeled as a "smash hit." Capcom also mentioned the release of Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but didn't use any adjective to describe its performance, which may or may not mean anything at all.

Capcom's Resident Evil 7 has now passed 4 million copies shipped

What's more, Capcom's revenue in the period benefited from catalog unit sales for Monster Hunter XX for 3DS, while the online game Monster Hunter Frontier Z "performed steadily," Capcom said. The mobile game Monster Hunter Explore "remained popular," Capcom said, while revenue from licensing also helped boost Capcom's bottom line.

Additionally, Capcom reiterated that Resident Evil 7 has now passed 4 million copies shipped. That's a big number, but it is still well below Capcom's expectations. Outside of this, it looks like Capcom did not share any specific shipment or sales figures for any other titles in this newest earnings report.

Capcom is a big company with multiple divisions outside of gaming. Altogether, Capcom posted revenue of ¥33.7 billion, an increase of 17.6 percent year-over-year, with operating income rising an astonishing 757.5 percent to ¥3.4 billion. You can read Capcom's full earnings report here on the company's investor website.

This story has been updated.