Capcom Japan Teases New Resident Evil Content Is Coming

The Japanese Twitter account for Resident Evil has teased an announcement related to the series that is coming tomorrow at 4 PM JST / 2 AM EST.

The Tweet reads, "Oh, there's something suspicious activity going on at the Resident Evil portal...It seems that this was the reason why all the staff around me worked busy lately. There's something going on tomorrow at 4 PM JST, so we hope you all enjoy it!"

It seems that this was the reason why all the staff around me worked busy lately. There's something going on tomorrow at 4PM(JST), so we hope you all enjoy it!#REBHFun pic.twitter.com/tiwvlAhTI5 — RESIDENT EVIL/BIOHAZARD PORTAL Official (@REBHPortal) February 14, 2022

While the accompanying picture doesn't show much, it does reference the franchise's history and showcases the Resident Evil 2 logo. One Twitter user thinks that the announcement has nothing to do with any games and could just be alluding to a website portal to view the history of Resident Evil.

The announcement could possibly be the reveal for Resident Evil Village DLC, as Capcom confirmed last June that it was in development. The rumored Resident Evil 4 remake could also possibly be revealed as well. Another Twitter user compared the picture in the Tweet to Resident Evil 4's options menu, and they look strikingly similar.

It looks like the RE4 Options menu 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/C0DlE6G9u5 — Andres ✨ (@annsx3) February 14, 2022

Earlier today, Capcom revealed a timer on its website, indicating that it is counting down to something. Some speculated that it could be related to Street Fighter, as the Street Fighter Pro Tour Season Final is scheduled to conclude right as the clock goes down to zero. It also could be related to Resident Evil, as the font of the numbers is similar to that used for the franchise.