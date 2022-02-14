Capcom Is Counting Down To A Game Reveal

A timer on the Capcom website is currently counting down to something, but the video game company has not yet revealed what will be seen once the clock counts down to zero. Currently scheduled to end February 20/21 at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET, speculation on the upcoming reveal is focused on a possible Street Fighter announcement.

The evidence certainly lines up, as Capcom's three-day tournament, the Street Fighter Pro Tour Season Final, is scheduled to conclude at that hour. 2022 also marks the 35th Anniversary of Street Fighter, an event which Capcom acknowledged by telling fans to "look forward to the future development of the Street Fighter series" in January.

Back in 2017, Capcom marked the birthday of Street Fighter with the release of the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, a collection of Street Fighter's 12 main games. The most recent game in the series, Street Fighter V, was originally released in 2016, was updated to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition in 2017, and once more to Street Fighter V: Champion Edition in 2020. Capcom hasn't yet confirmed if Street Fighter VI is in active development either, but the timing would for a full reveal makes sense.

The countdown could also be subtly alluding to another one of Capcom's popular franchises, as the font used for the numbers bears a striking resemblance to the text used for the recent Resident Evil games and Remakes. Resident Evil 4 Remake is rumored to be in development, and will reportedly have a more horror-influenced atmosphere in comparison to the original game's action-packed design.

It's anyone's guess as to what Capcom is counting down to but it likely--and sadly--won't be Viewtiful Joe 3.