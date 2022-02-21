Capcom Fighting Collection Bundles Darkstalkers And Other Arcade Classics Together

Capcom kicked off the week with confirmation that Street Fighter 6 is officially in development and that a new anthology of some of its best arcade classics are coming later this year in the Capcom Fighting Collection.

Bundling together games such as Vampire Hunter 2 and all five arcade games in the Darkstalker series, the collection is a treasure trove of titles that were never released outside of Japan. Here's the full list:

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge

Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire

Red Earth

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Hyper Street Fighter II

Red Earth will likely be of particular interest to fighting game fans, as that fantasy-themed brawler never made it past arcades when it was first released in 1996. As for enhancements, online play is supported by rollback netcode, a training mode that will get newcomers up to speed on all titles except for Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, and ranked, casual, and custom matches will be included.

Fans can dive into what the company calls a "treasure trove" of more than 500 works of art, including concept sketches and design documents from the titles. On the audio side, an expansive library of more than 400 songs can be accessed.

The last notable release in the Darkstalkers franchise was Darkstalkers Resurrection in 2013, a compilation of two of Capcom's classic 2D fighting games in the series. Developed by Iron Galaxy, it featured HD visuals, online multiplayer, replay sharing, spectator mode, and in-game unlockables. Despite a positive reception, its commercial performance failed to meet Capcom's sales targets at the time.

The Capcom Fighting Collection launches digitally on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on June 24. A physical edition will also be available, and will retail for $40.