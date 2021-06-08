Capcom E3 2021 Showcase Stream: How To Watch And What To Expect

E3 2021's schedule continues to come into focus, as Capcom has now announced its plans for the big event. The Resident Evil publisher will hold a "showcase" on Monday, June 14, starting at 2:30 PM PT / 5:30 PM ET where it will discuss at least four games. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

How To Watch And Start Times

The Capcom showcase at E3 2021 will take place on Monday, June 14, beginning at 2:30 PM PT / 5:30 PM ET. You can see more details for different timezones below. The event will be broadcast through the official E3 pages on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter. GameSpot will carry the livestream as well through our Play For All initiative.

The showcase is hosted by Rachel Quirico AKA Seltzer.

Start Times

2:30 PM PT

5:30 PM ET

10:30 PM BST

7:30 AM AEST (Tuesday, June 15)

Join us for the Capcom showcase at #E32021 for news on our latest games lineup, including:

🗯 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

🥚 Monster Hunter Stories 2

🐉 Monster Hunter Rise

🏰 Resident Evil Village

📅 June 14 @ 2:30pm PDT pic.twitter.com/X1K882Ew8f — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 8, 2021

What To Expect

Capcom says you can look forward to news about the publisher's "latest games lineup," including The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village. Those last two games are already released, so it seems likely Capcom will be discussing post-launch support for them. As usual, Capcom may have other surprises in store for the showcase for fans to look forward to.

Capcom did not say how long its E3 2021 showcase will be, but if it runs for more than 30 minutes, it will overlap with the Razer keynote that begins at 3 PM PT that day. Grand Theft Auto parent company Take-Two also has an event of its own on June 14, but the company has yet to announce when it will take place.

For more, check out GameSpot's E3 2021 schedule overview that covers everything you need to know about the show and all of its press conferences.