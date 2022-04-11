Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Announced For PC And Console

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium has been officially revealed and will feature another collection of 32 arcade classics. After being leaked early by the Korean ratings board, Capcom made the announcement and confirmed that the 1984 title SonSon will be a free download for this edition.

Preorders and purchases of the Capcom Fighting Collection will also secure Three Wonders as a bonus game, although Capcom has not yet revealed what the rest of the lineup will consist of.

The original Capcom Arcade Stadium was first released on Nintendo Switch in February 2021 and featured some of Capcom's most iconic titles that the company published between 1984 and 2001. Ghosts 'n Goblins, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, and dozens of other games ran in an emulator that provided enhanced features such as various difficulty options, game speeds, and even the use of visual filters to replicate the look of vintage CRT screens.

A multiplatform release followed in May, porting the arcade collection over to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. A release date for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium has not yet been revealed, but retro fans can soon play some of the company's best fighting games in the Capcom Fighting Collection on June 24 when it launches digitally on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

That collection features the reliable Super Street Fighter II Turbo, as well as all five arcade games in the Darkstalker series and a "treasure trove" of more than 500 works of art that includes concept sketches and design documents from the titles. Audiophiles can also sample an expansive library of more than 400 songs.