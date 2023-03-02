Capcom Announces Showcase With RE4 Remake, Ghost Trick Remaster, And More

Japanese publisher Capcom has announced a games showcase, and it's coming up soon. The publisher will host its own dedicated event during the afternoon of Thursday, March 9. The showcase will run for approximately 26 minutes and Capcom will deliver "updates and new information about upcoming games."

Viewers can expect updates on a range of upcoming Capcom games, including the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Exoprimal, and the remaster of Ghost Trick. Also on tap are updates for the Xbox and PlayStation version of Monster Hunter Rise and some news about Mega Man: Battle Network Legacy Collection.

The Capcom showcase begins March 9 at 2:30 PM PT / 5:30 PM ET. GameSpot will report back with all the major news, trailers, and other information from the event as it's announced.

This event is happening just after the next Nintendo Direct, which takes place March 9 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. That event is focused exclusively on The Super Mario Bros. Movie and will not have any game-related content on display.

Other upcoming video game events include a Starfield showcase from Bethesda and Xbox that could be announced any day now as well as an Xbox event this June in Los Angeles. Sony, for its part, is rumored to have its own dedicated PlayStation event in the months ahead.