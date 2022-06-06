Capcom Announces Games Showcase Is Coming On June 13

The summer of gaming news continues to get more and more crowded, as Capcom has announced its own streaming event, Capcom Showcase, on June 13.

The event will premiere at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET on June 13 with approximately 35 minutes of news. According to the official announcement, it will "div[e] deeper into details and news on previously announced titles." The event can be watched live on the official Capcom YouTube and Twitch channels. The event will also be broadcast through official co-streamers and creators, including here on GameSpot.

While no specific games have been confirmed for Capcom's showcase, the company has announced multiple games that are currently in development. That list includes the following:

Capcom Fighting Collection (June 24, 2022)

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (2022)

Resident Evil Re:Verse (2022)

Resident Evil 4 Remake (March 24, 2023)

Exoprimal (2023)

Pragmata (2023)

Street Fighter 6 (2023)

Resident Evil Village VR (TBA)

The Capcom Showcase joins an ever-growing list of gaming industry events, including Summer Game Fest on June 9, the Xbox and Bethesda Summer Games Showcase on June 12, and many more.